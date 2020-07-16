Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. 15,742,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,730. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

