Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 320.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 1,431,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,692. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.