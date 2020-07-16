Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.47. 3,766,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

