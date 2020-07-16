Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 69,685 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 487,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. 5,264,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

