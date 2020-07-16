Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,064. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.