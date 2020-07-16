Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $441,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SNN traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 703,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

