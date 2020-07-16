Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $563,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,731,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

VMC traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. 481,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,717. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.