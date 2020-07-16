Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $575,000 Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 10.9% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 336,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in WNS by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 95,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of WNS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

