Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 998,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,205. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.