Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 13,877 Shares of ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

IMOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871. The stock has a market cap of $978.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

