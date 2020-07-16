Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 417,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,210. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

