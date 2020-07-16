Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,747 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. 1,808,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.