Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $475,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. AXA bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Stantec by 29,377.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 440,665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 23.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 494.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.69.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

