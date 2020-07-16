Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $481,000 Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,284,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 352.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 209,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of EC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 263,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

