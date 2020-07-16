Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.99

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 442889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

