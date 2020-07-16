Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT stock remained flat at $C$1.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.38. Roots has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.