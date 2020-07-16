Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $66,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $399.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $410.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

