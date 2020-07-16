Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.61

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $17.76. Russel Metals shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 170,611 shares changing hands.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc will post 1.6909219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.82%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

