SALT One Day Volume Reaches $35,366.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Liqui. SALT has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $35,366.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01895684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00185848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

