Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $13.62. Salzgitter shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 382,781 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.95 ($15.67).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a market cap of $706.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.