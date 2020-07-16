SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.41. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 86,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

