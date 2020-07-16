Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

