Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Shares Up 1.6%

Sauer Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SENY) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 34,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 63,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

