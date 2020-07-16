Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.55

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 141807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 333.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.