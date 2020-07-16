Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

