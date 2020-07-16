Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,870 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 24.6% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.80. 216,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.