Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339,900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 4.47% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $284,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 553,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,631. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

