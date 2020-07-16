Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 208,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,654. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

