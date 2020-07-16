Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.31. 626,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

