Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

