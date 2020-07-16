Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 762,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after acquiring an additional 450,053 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 996,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,568. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54.

