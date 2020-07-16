Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,424,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 996,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,568. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

