Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.13 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

