Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 34,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

