Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 70,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 291,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Amphenol by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 55,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE APH opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

