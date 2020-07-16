Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,928,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 387,243 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $9,456,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

