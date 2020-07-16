Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 948.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,583 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Main Street Capital worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE MAIN opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

