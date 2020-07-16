Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

