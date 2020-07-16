Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

