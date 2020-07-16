Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $201.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.