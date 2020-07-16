Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

