Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.41.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $413.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $417.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

