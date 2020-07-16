Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

