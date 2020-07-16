Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,802,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,543,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,327,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.