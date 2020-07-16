Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $159.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

