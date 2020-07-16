Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

