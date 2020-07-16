Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Cfra reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

