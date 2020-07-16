Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,527.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 862,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 809,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 162,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

