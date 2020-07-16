Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

ITW opened at $182.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

