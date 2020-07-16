Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Shares of USMC stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

